Santa Barbara’s New Morning Train Service Has Been Getting Big Turnout

Free 10-Trip Pass Attracted More Than 1,000 Riders

As the countdown continues to Monday’s new morning train service, 1,200 people have so far signed up for the month’s free 10-trip pass. “Passes will be provided in a couple of different waves,” said Scott Spaulding, who leads the train effort for the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments. About 700 have been confirmed so far for the two halves of the month, with the first set of free passes being mailed this week. It’s too soon to tell if they’re needed, but an extra car or two can be added to the six currently composing the Pacific Surfliner, said Jennifer Bergener, a rail-authority executive.

