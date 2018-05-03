Westmont College Receives $2 Million Donation

An anonymous $2 million donation to Westmont College will help the private Christian school establish its Center for Student Success. The center, which has a start date for this fall, will be designed to “coordinate all facets of the college experience to supercharge student success on campus and after graduation,” according to a statement.
