Game of the Week: San Marcos at Dos Pueblos Baseball

Chargers Face Royals in Bid for Sixth Title in Seven Years

Santa Barbara High finished the regular season with a Channel League record of 10-2. Dos Pueblos was 9-1 entering this week. A victory in Thursday’s finale on the DP diamond would crown the Chargers with their sixth title in the last seven years. The Royals (3-6-1) gave up 13 runs the last time they faced the Chargers, who have been hitting long balls lately. Chris Abbott, Evan Kling, and Jed Donelon homered in their last three games. Isaac Coffey, a standout pitcher as well, leads the team with seven round-trippers. Dos Pueblos (21-3 overall) and Santa Barbara (17-8) will find out on Monday their matchups in the first round of the CIF playoffs, which begin May 17. 3:15pm. Scott O’Leary Diamond, Dos Pueblos High, 7266 Alameda Ave., Goleta. Free. Call 968-2541.

