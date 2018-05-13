WEATHER »

MAGA

By

As the 2020 election approaches, the Democrat Party faces a number of critical decisions. Who should be their ideal presidential candidate? What issues will resonate most strongly with a cross-section of voters? How can the political divisions in this country be overcome? That said, in light of the past 16 months, while there are still many strategic uncertainties, the perfect political slogan for the 2020 Democratic campaign could not possibly be more clear — “Make America Great Again!”

