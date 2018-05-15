No DACA Amnesty

I oppose amnesty in any way for DACA. Anyone who wants to become an American citizen should get in line and do the deal. Dreamers should go back home or get in line. The American taxpayers should not have to pay for them. To stop future violations of our national sovereignty, as we had in the past eight years with that Obama, we need The Wall.

It is obvious that the present process of naturalization is too long and expensive. It should be reformed to be a three-year process. If the candidate did not pass their tests in that time, then another year would be granted. If that failed then the candidate would be deported, or placed on a temporary work program. The process was originally five years but changed to 14 in the late 1700s. Costs for newcomers should be limited to clerical processing costs.

With anywhere from 12 million to 20 million of illegal immigrants in the U.S., our representatives will need to mount a draconian effort to train all these illegal peoples in American culture, history, and English. Otherwise we will not have an American system, as we know it today, for our grandchildren.

In addition we need to reform the immigration system to eliminate chain migration and race visas, and “anchor” babies. We need to police anyone coming to the U.S. and select them on the basis of our need and their qualifications. No one should be allowed to come here illegally or to stay illegally after visas expire.