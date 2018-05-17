Last Weekend’s Gun Buyback Put 260 Firearms Out of Commission

Santa Barbara’s fourth annual gun buyback (pictured), held May 12 at Earl Warren Showgrounds, drew a long line of cars waiting along Calle Real — early-morning participants waiting to exchange firearms for $100 and $200 gift cards. As expected, the event fielded plenty of older firearms that have been collecting dust for years. Ron Ungerer turned over his father-in-law’s WWII rifle. “I don’t use guns and don’t have guns otherwise,” he said. Ungerer’s story resonated with the majority of the event’s participants, while the buyback also attracts gun enthusiasts such as Bill Hordle, who drove up from Oxnard. Hordle turned in two old bolt-action rifles and one semi-automatic 22-caliber rifle. He came for the gift cards, he said. “I can’t get $100 for them [the guns] otherwise … and to make room for newer guns.” There was also a dad who was sad to part with his three firearms; but he has a 17-year-old at home who he said is dangerous.
By Blanca Garcia