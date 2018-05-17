WEATHER »

Sonos Informs Employees of Potential Layoffs

By (Contact)

Rumors that Sonos is laying off employees spread across downtown Santa Barbara this afternoon, soon confirmed by Laura Morarity, a press spokesperson for the company, which makes smart speakers. “We occasionally make adjustments to align our resources with market opportunities,” she said, acknowledging that 96 people had been notified that their “role” was “impacted or potentially impacted” by a restructuring of the Sonos team. She wasn’t able to say how many of those employees were in Santa Barbara.

A company with global reach, Sonos has storefronts from American Samoa to Venezuela, according to its website. Morarity added that the company was growing and profitable, and that staff changes were part of any healthy business. Regarding the rumored stock offering mentioned in the Wall Street Journal in April, Morarity said that was not something she was prepared to share.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Sonos Informs Employees of Potential Layoffs

'Restructuring' could affect 96; how many in Santa Barbara unknown.

Highway 101 Widening Gets a Great Big Check

Senate Bill 1 Sends $183 million for highway and bike-and-hike pathways.

Katy Perry Coming Home Benefit

An interview with Katy Perry before her concert at the Santa Barbara Bowl.

Governor Brown Announces Property-Tax Backfill for Counties Impacted by Disaster

Early reports indicate that four Southern California counties may share $11 million.

It’s Official: Wildfire Season Has Begun

Rain totals, fuel levels, and weahther forecasts helped determine the start of the 2018 season.