Sonos Informs Employees of Potential Layoffs

Rumors that Sonos is laying off employees spread across downtown Santa Barbara this afternoon, soon confirmed by Laura Morarity, a press spokesperson for the company, which makes smart speakers. “We occasionally make adjustments to align our resources with market opportunities,” she said, acknowledging that 96 people had been notified that their “role” was “impacted or potentially impacted” by a restructuring of the Sonos team. She wasn’t able to say how many of those employees were in Santa Barbara.

A company with global reach, Sonos has storefronts from American Samoa to Venezuela, according to its website. Morarity added that the company was growing and profitable, and that staff changes were part of any healthy business. Regarding the rumored stock offering mentioned in the Wall Street Journal in April, Morarity said that was not something she was prepared to share.