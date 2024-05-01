Sick Brown Pelican Numbers Shoot Upward

An abnormally large number of sick brown pelicans have become patients at the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network over the past couple of weeks, with 22 showing up over a two-day period. The event reflects a similar one from 2022 when the SBWCN took in 260 ailing pelicans.

“They’re coming in emaciated and dehydrated,” said Rachel Mattovich, SBWCN communications manager. “We still don’t know what the cause is.”

She added that despite this uncertainty, the birds are not showing signs of avian influenza, or bird flu, which can infect poultry and other animals.

In 2022, of the hundreds of brown pelicans the Wildlife Care Network cared for over the span of a month, only 70 percent survived. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said that the cause of this event was starvation, but the factors contributing to it were still under investigation.

Mattovich added that changing supplies of fish and differences in tide movements were partially involved in the 2022 pelican event, but that they are still unsure if these aspects are in play this year.

The Wildlife Care Network has gone into “emergency response mode” to care for these birds, according to a press release. Additionally, SBWCN is in the midst of a very busy baby season and currently has 246 animal patients in their care.

The SBWCN urges members of the public to contact their helpline at (805) 681-1080 if they witness any pelicans falling over, losing balance, or seizing, and to not handle the animal directly. The Wildlife Helpline is available from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., seven days a week.