The Indy Awards 2018

Each year in the week before Memorial Day, the Santa Barbara Independent throws a pair of parties to honor the region’s top achievements in the fields of dance and theater. This year’s Indy Awards were held at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club on Sunday-Monday, May 20-21, and recognized more than two dozen performers, directors, choreographers, and designers for their work in the 2017-2018 season.

Sunday night was devoted to dance, with a performance by honoree and 2016 Teen Dance Star winner Frankie Harman. On Monday, the large crowd that gathered to witness the longstanding Indy Theater Awards heard a pair of outstanding high school performers, Nolan Montgomery and Lily McWhirter, sing songs from the musicals they starred in this year, and listened to the many acceptance speeches. The remarks delivered by and about costume designer Barbara Lackner, who received a lifetime achievement award, were particularly moving and memorable.

Photo Gallery 2018 Indy Dance Awards We honored the best of Santa Barbara’s dance scene on Sunday, May 20.