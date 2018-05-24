Long-Term Rental Ban

Regarding the article on the Coastal Commission denying a county ban on short-term rentals, isn’t this out of their purview? While I believe they could weigh in with a ban themselves for reasons of the physical health of the coast, I can’t believe they can deny a ban on STRs because it doesn’t affect their charge and so is out of their jurisdiction. Any explanation would be appreciated.

Editor’s Note: The county short-term rental ordinance is a new law, which thus allows the Coastal Commission to weigh in concerning properties in the Coastal Zone. Those are approximately a few hundred feet inland of Highway 101.