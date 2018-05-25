Complicated Auditor-Controller Office

Betsy Schaffer is the best choice for County Auditor-Controller.

I spent almost 30 years in the Navy as a Supply Corps Officer and have an MBA from Stanford.

After retiring as a captain in the Navy, where I spent almost 30 years as a Supply Corps officer and received an MBA from Stanford, I began a second 20-year career in county government, first as a Division Chief in the Auditor-Controller (A-C) Department, then moved on to Budget Director in the CEO office, and then became assistant to the elected Clerk-Recorder-Assessor. I brought to Bob Geis, the County Auditor who first hired me, the Deming management concepts I was introduced to as Commanding Officer of the Naval Supply Center Hawaii. Geis and many others in the A-C adopted those management philosophies, and it led to a modernization of the A-C office, a new financial system, and a performance-based budget.

Betsy is a well trained in Deming management and a diligent, professionally licensed Certified Public Accountant. She is also a brilliant analyst of how to improve processes and performance. She is a good leader of people, a key to managing 50 staff positions.

A couple of things unique about the A-C is that it serves many agencies, like schools, cities, special districts, and the county. It is a complex job and requires that you have a very strong theoretical background in accounting and auditing. It also helps that she is a budget expert and a systems expert. Betsy Schaffer is, by far, the most qualified candidate to oversee and manage the highly technical work of the Auditor’s office.

Please join me June 5 in voting for Betsy Schaffer as the next Auditor-Controller.