Grace-Less

“Happy Memorial Day” to you, Mr. President!

I am sure you are happy on this solemn day of reflection, mourning, and sorrow that you didn’t have to mess up your life and end up in Arlington National Cemetery like so many of your contemporaries.

Perhaps you should take lessons from your wife, who clearly showed in her remarks what the day stands for when she said, “On Memorial Day we honor the many Americans who laid down their lives for our great country.”

It would have been nice if you, of “I know words. I have the best words” fame, could have found the proper ones to attune yourself to what the rest America feels.

Bob Handy, HMC, USN Ret., chairs the group Veterans United for Truth.