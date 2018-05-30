WEATHER »

A Better Approach to Policing

By

Last week we cast absentee ballots for Lt. Eddie Hsueh for Santa Barbara County Sheriff.

We support him because of his approach to policing. He favors community policing and community involvement. He is the only candidate for our sheriff who supports SB54, which the Legislature passed and the governor signed this year, which prohibits making the Sheriff’s records available to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE ).

When we met Hsueh, we found him forthright and likeable. His 32 years of experience in law enforcement experience speak for itself.

We hope you will join us in supporting Eddie Hsueh for Santa Barbara County Sheriff.

