Game of the Week: State Street Mile

Sunday Races Begin with Eight Age Groupings and a Family Fun Mile

Runners of all ages and abilities, including amputees and human-dog combos, can line up with their peers and race 12 blocks into downtown Santa Barbara. There are 15 races in all, beginning with eight age groupings (from 10 and under to 70) and a family fun mile. Elite runners will compete for a purse of $5,000. The 19th annual event Sunday raises money for the District Attorney’s Crime Victim Emergency Fund. The road descends 100 feet from start to finish, producing the fastest miles in the west. Top performances include Michael Coe’s 3:49 in 2013; last year’s women’s record of 4:22 by Tori Tsolis; and the unofficial world record for a human-dog mile, an astounding 4:13 by Brian Duff and Kaydom, a 5-year-old Weimaraner, in 2016. 8-10:30am. State Street from Pedregosa St. to De la Guerra St.. Participation: $5 (family mile), $15-$30 (individual). Visit sbmile.com.

