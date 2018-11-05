Vote Kate Ford

It’s important that we vote for school board members who know that students come first before any political agenda. It’s also important to vote for someone with experience and passion for our children. The education system has many moving parts, and we need someone who has served at every single level and has a proven track record. Vote for Kate Ford and protect our students.
