WEATHER »

Vote Kate Ford

By

It’s important that we vote for school board members who know that students come first before any political agenda. It’s also important to vote for someone with experience and passion for our children. The education system has many moving parts, and we need someone who has served at every single level and has a proven track record. Vote for Kate Ford and protect our students.

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Santa Barbara Community Rallies Around Injured Man

Wyatt Dennett, 20, suffered a severe spinal injury after falling three stories.

Former UCSB Track Coach Sues for Wrongful Termination

Pete Dolan is alleging age discrimination, retaliation, and breach of contract.

Girls Inc. Launches #GirlsToo Campaign

Seven in ten girls are sexually harassed by the time they leave high school.

Sheriffs Weed-Whack 400,000 Pot Plants

It was possibly the largest bust in state history.

State Street Vacancies Still Concerning, But Hope May Be On the Horizon

New Hayes Commercial report features good news and bad news.