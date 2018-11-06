Game of the Week: Pasadena and SBCC Football

Heading into its final game of the season Saturday afternoon, SBCC’s 2-7 record does not reflect the team that ended a seven-game losing streak last week by crushing Santa Monica, 41-0. Coach Craig Moropoulos had said all season long that the Vaqueros were not giving up, and their perseverance paid off as quarterback Franco De Luca, promoted from the fifth string because of injuries, passed for 202 yards (completing 16 of 19), and running backs Clifton Taylor and Tamir Walker combined to gain 215 yards on the ground. Pasadena (3-6) is coming off a 42-24 victory over L.A. Harbor. In their previous two games, the Lancers came up just short against L.A. Pierce (44-43) and Santa Monica (28-27). 1 p.m. La Playa Stadium, Loma Alta & Shoreline Drive. $3-$5. Call 965-0581 or visit sbccvaqueros.com
