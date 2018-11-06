WEATHER »

Game of the Week: Pasadena and SBCC Football

Vaqueros’ Last Game of the Season at La Playa Stadium on November 10

By (Contact)

Heading into its final game of the season Saturday afternoon, SBCC’s 2-7 record does not reflect the team that ended a seven-game losing streak last week by crushing Santa Monica, 41-0. Coach Craig Moropoulos had said all season long that the Vaqueros were not giving up, and their perseverance paid off as quarterback Franco De Luca, promoted from the fifth string because of injuries, passed for 202 yards (completing 16 of 19), and running backs Clifton Taylor and Tamir Walker combined to gain 215 yards on the ground. Pasadena (3-6) is coming off a 42-24 victory over L.A. Harbor. In their previous two games, the Lancers came up just short against L.A. Pierce (44-43) and Santa Monica (28-27). 1 p.m. La Playa Stadium, Loma Alta & Shoreline Drive. $3-$5. Call 965-0581 or visit sbccvaqueros.com

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Nearly 80% of Californians Are Registered to Vote

Conditional voter registration still available on Election Day.

Santa Barbara Community Rallies Around Injured Man

Wyatt Dennett, 20, suffered a severe spinal injury after falling three stories.

Former UCSB Track Coach Sues for Wrongful Termination

Pete Dolan is alleging age discrimination, retaliation, and breach of contract.

Girls Inc. Launches #GirlsToo Campaign

Seven in ten girls are sexually harassed by the time they leave high school.

Sheriffs Weed-Whack 400,000 Pot Plants

It was possibly the largest bust in state history.