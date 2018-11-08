New Cuyama Park Project Gets $716K

In New Cuyama, a planned pedestrian pathway planted with shade trees will connect Richardson Park and the Cuyama Valley Recreation Complex and other community centers, a project funded by $716,000 from the California Natural Resources Agency.



“The project will plant drought-tolerant trees throughout the site and along the pathway to sequester carbon and reduce greenhouse gas emissions [by encouraging people to walk,]” according to a Santa Barbara County statement. “As an added benefit, the shade provided by the trees will keep the park usable for a greater part of the year and allow residents more opportunities for physical activity, socialization, and community gatherings.”

“The Cuyama Valley is a unique and critical location to receive funding from the Natural Resources Agency,” added Das Williams, the county supervisor representing the area. “It is a rural and isolated place where the effects of climate change make themselves apparent every day. This is an incredible opportunity for the families to experience shade and cleaner air without putting their already depleted water table at further risk.”