Santa Barbara’s bus company plans a 100 percent zero-emissions fleet by 2030, a year that is forecast to see waves gently lapping about half-a-foot higher along East Beach than they do now. The Metropolitan Transit District was the first in the nation to adapt all-electric buses, in 1991, the agency stated in a press release, and currently has 14 fully battery-driven buses in its 112-vehicle fleet.

Achieving zero emissions by 2030 is a goal of seven California transit agencies altogether, including Los Angeles Metro, which operates one-fourth of the state’s buses, according to Santa Barbara’s Community Environmental Council. “Zero emission electric buses powered by renewable energy will be cleaner for our air, quieter for our neighborhoods, and show the world we can lead on climate change solutions,” said Michael Chiacos, of the CEC.

The state Air Resources Board is expected to set 2040 as the mandated goal for all California transit agencies in January.