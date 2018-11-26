WEATHER »
A firefighter was lowered down a cliff below the Douglas Family Preserve on Sunday morning to rescue a dog.

Santa Barbara City Fire Department

A firefighter was lowered down a cliff below the Douglas Family Preserve on Sunday morning to rescue a dog.

Dog Rescued in Cliff Tumble

By

Having four legs for traction proved to be of no help to a dog that fell off the cliff at the Douglas Family Preserve on Sunday morning. Out for a walk with its owner along the ocean-side bluffs, the medium-sized dog went over the edge for unexplained reasons. A city fire crew responded to the call for help at the leash-free park, also known as the Wilcox Property. They used a rope-and-harness system to send a firefighter down 125 feet to the whippet-mix, who was then carried down to the beach. The constantly eroding sandstone cliffs above Santa Barbara’s shoreline can crumble at any time, and the fire department advises dog owners to use a leash when walking near them.

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Police Seek Further Information on Cleveland Shooting

Investigators need more details about an injured man found on elementary school campus November 8.

One Dead, One Injured in Accident on Oil Tanker in S.B. Channel

The men fell into an empty tank.

Dog Rescued in Cliff Tumble

The dog fell 125 feet down from Douglas Family Preserve.

Direct Relief Installs Microgrid

Relief workers met Tesla technology in Puerto Rico and brought it back to headquarters.

Wildfire May Be Inevitable

Fire researchers present ways to limit increased home losses, fatalities, and costs.