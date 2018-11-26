Dog Rescued in Cliff Tumble

Having four legs for traction proved to be of no help to a dog that fell off the cliff at the Douglas Family Preserve on Sunday morning. Out for a walk with its owner along the ocean-side bluffs, the medium-sized dog went over the edge for unexplained reasons. A city fire crew responded to the call for help at the leash-free park, also known as the Wilcox Property. They used a rope-and-harness system to send a firefighter down 125 feet to the whippet-mix, who was then carried down to the beach. The constantly eroding sandstone cliffs above Santa Barbara’s shoreline can crumble at any time, and the fire department advises dog owners to use a leash when walking near them.