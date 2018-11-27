WEATHER »

Game of the Week: Sacramento State @ UCSB Basketball

Gaucho Men off to Best Start in 11 Years, Have Defeated Three Consecutive Big Sky Opponents

By (Contact)

Thursday night’s preseason game has evolved into a Big West–Big Sky Conference showdown. UCSB, off to its best start (5-1) in 11 years, has defeated three consecutive Big Sky opponents: Montana State (88-69), Portland State (76-69), and Idaho (66-55). Gaucho guard Ar’mond Davis, a 6′6″ graduate transfer from Alabama, averaged 20 points in the three wins. Sacramento State (3-0) scored victories for the Big Sky against the Big West’s UC Davis (58-55) and Cal State Fullerton (87-82). Hornets senior guard Marcus Graves almost had a triple double (22 points, 12 rebounds, 8 assists) against Fullerton. 7pm. The Thunderdome, UCSB. $8-$29. Call 893-UCSB (8272).  ucsbgauchos.com

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Romaine Still Under Quarantine

No cases of E. coli contamination in Santa Barbara County so far.

Warming Centers to Activate on Wednesday

Predicted rainfall opens bad-weather shelters in Santa Barbara County.

Jeh Johnson Has Hope for Us All

The former Homeland Security chief talks immigration, borders, and political long game.

Transgender Day of Remembrance Vigil Held at Courthouse

Worldwide, 369 transgender people were killed last year.

Police Seek Further Information on Cleveland Shooting

Investigators need more details about an injured man found on elementary school campus November 8.