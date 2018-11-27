Game of the Week: Sacramento State @ UCSB Basketball

Thursday night’s preseason game has evolved into a Big West–Big Sky Conference showdown. UCSB, off to its best start (5-1) in 11 years, has defeated three consecutive Big Sky opponents: Montana State (88-69), Portland State (76-69), and Idaho (66-55). Gaucho guard Ar’mond Davis, a 6′6″ graduate transfer from Alabama, averaged 20 points in the three wins. Sacramento State (3-0) scored victories for the Big Sky against the Big West’s UC Davis (58-55) and Cal State Fullerton (87-82). Hornets senior guard Marcus Graves almost had a triple double (22 points, 12 rebounds, 8 assists) against Fullerton. 7pm. The Thunderdome, UCSB. $8-$29. Call 893-UCSB (8272). ucsbgauchos.com