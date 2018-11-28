WEATHER »
Hannah Vainstein

Courtesy Photo

Hannah Vainstein

Poetics of the Handmade Holiday Market Returns

Wife-Husband Artist Duo Host Event at Lower Lodge

By

Along the creek, under the sycamores, and just a stone’s throw from the Santa Barbara Mission sits the Lower Lodge, an artists’ studio ensconced in a white 1920s carriage house. On Saturday, December 1, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., the wife-husband artist duo of Hannah Vainstein and Nathan Hayden will host the third annual Poetics of the Handmade event there, a holiday makers’ market full of fun, homegrown items, and good cheer.

This year’s theme is Plant, Animal, Mineral. On offer will be plant-dyed clothes and bags from Jalama Dyes, goat-milk soap from Poco Farms, and ceramics from Polka-Dot-Pottery. Lindsey Ross’s old-fashioned tin-type photography portraits will be there, plus vintage clothing, handmade homewares, and a children’s Kindermusik singing circle. Expect food, coffee, and wine, along with a live performance by The Brambles.

The Lower Lodge is located at 609 Mission Canyon Road, and parking is available at Rocky Nook Park.

