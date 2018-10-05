Abandoned Dog Family Found at Illegal Marijuana Grow

A week after an abandoned puppy was found and adopted during the eradiation of an illegal marijuana grow in the Cuyama Valley, Sheriff’s deputies and Santa Barbara County Animal Control Officers responded to a report from the same location to find two adults dogs, male and female, and the female’s litter of 10 newborn puppies. One of the puppies was stillborn.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office

The mother gave birth to another puppy while in transit to the Santa Maria Animal Center (SMAC) and delivered a 12th puppy after being checked into the animal center. All of the dogs are doing well, the Sheriff's Office reported, and the puppies are healthy.

The mother and her puppies were transferred to a foster home and will be kept together until the puppies are old enough too be weaned. The mother will be available for adoption once she is healthy enough be spayed, and her puppies will not be up for adoption until early December. The male dog will be available for adoption after his stray holding period is up.

To adopt the adult dogs or puppies, visit www.sbcanimalservices.org and complete an adoption interest survey. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the abandoned puppy that was adopted by a detective last week is doing well and enjoying his new home.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office