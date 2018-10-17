Athletes of the Week: David Leon and Avalon Gagnon

David Leon, Dos Pueblos football

The senior quarterback rallied the Chargers from a 28-13 halftime deficit to win the Battle for the Goodland over San Marcos, 33-28. Leon was awarded the Jeff Hesselmeyer MVP Trophy after rushing for 92 yards and passing for 152 yards.

Avalon Gagnon, SBHS volleyball

To qualify for the CIF Division 4 playoffs, the Dons had to go to Santa Ynez and play a tiebreaker for third place in the Channel League. Gagnon, a senior, came through with 12 kills in the match, a Santa Barbara sweep.