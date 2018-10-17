WEATHER »
Avalon Gagnon and David Leon

Paul Wellman

Avalon Gagnon and David Leon

Athletes of the Week: David Leon and Avalon Gagnon

S.B. Athletic Round Table Honors Dos Pueblos Quarterback and S.B. High Volleyballer

By (Contact)

David Leon, Dos Pueblos football

The senior quarterback rallied the Chargers from a 28-13 halftime deficit to win the Battle for the Goodland over San Marcos, 33-28. Leon was awarded the Jeff Hesselmeyer MVP Trophy after rushing for 92 yards and passing for 152 yards.

Avalon Gagnon, SBHS volleyball

To qualify for the CIF Division 4 playoffs, the Dons had to go to Santa Ynez and play a tiebreaker for third place in the Channel League. Gagnon, a senior, came through with 12 kills in the match, a Santa Barbara sweep.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Arts and Honors Scholarship Deadlines Approach

High school seniors can now apply to S.B. Scholarship Foundation for financial awards.

UCSB Suspension for Sexual Assault Overturned

The accused student was “denied a fair hearing.”

Cannabis Watch Santa Barbara

City retail dispute spurs a lawsuit as the county cracks down on illegal grows.

North Hall Takeover: 50 Years Later

Actor Danny Glover keynotes UCSB conference.

Elliott Laps the Field in SBCC Fundraising

She’s raised more than every other candidate combined.