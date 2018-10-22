Two Weeks and Counting

Less than two weeks. That’s all that separates us from what will be one of the most pivotal elections in our country’s history.

This election will determine whether we will stand up to President Trump and the extreme Republican agenda. An election that determines whether

• we defend the federal courts from more extreme and ultra-conservative judicial nominations or allow Republicans to “plow right through” with their nominations.

• we strengthen our vital health care reforms or have them further weakened by the GOP.

• we support and improve the social safety net for those in most need or allow the GOP to slash it in order to provide tax cuts to corporations and the wealthy.

• we challenge the inhumane and cruel ripping apart of families in search of a better life or allow Trump to continue the systematic incarceration and deportation of children and families throughout the United States.

• we believe in upholding the reproductive freedom of women or eroding the protections of Roe by a GOP-controlled Congress and conservative Supreme Court.

The choice is clear, and there’s a lot at stake. We cannot allow Republicans to continue their dismantling of progressive reforms.

Less than two weeks. It’s not much time, but there is a lot we can do before then. We need everything else possible to ensure that a blue wave sweeps Congress and the country this November to derail the extreme conservative agenda and defeat Republicans.