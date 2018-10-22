WEATHER »

Two Weeks and Counting

By

Less than two weeks. That’s all that separates us from what will be one of the most pivotal elections in our country’s history.

This election will determine whether we will stand up to President Trump and the extreme Republican agenda. An election that determines whether

• we defend the federal courts from more extreme and ultra-conservative judicial nominations or allow Republicans to “plow right through” with their nominations.

• we strengthen our vital health care reforms or have them further weakened by the GOP.

• we support and improve the social safety net for those in most need or allow the GOP to slash it in order to provide tax cuts to corporations and the wealthy.

• we challenge the inhumane and cruel ripping apart of families in search of a better life or allow Trump to continue the systematic incarceration and deportation of children and families throughout the United States.

• we believe in upholding the reproductive freedom of women or eroding the protections of Roe by a GOP-controlled Congress and conservative Supreme Court.

The choice is clear, and there’s a lot at stake. We cannot allow Republicans to continue their dismantling of progressive reforms.

Less than two weeks. It’s not much time, but there is a lot we can do before then. We need everything else possible to ensure that a blue wave sweeps Congress and the country this November to derail the extreme conservative agenda and defeat Republicans.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Home on San Andres Catches Fire

Sunday night blaze extinguished quickly.

Santa Barbara to Protest Narrower Gender Definition

The rally takes place Tuesday afternoon at State and Anapamu's "speaker's corner."

Body Discovered on Isla Vista Beach

No obvious signs of foul play, authorities said.

Das Won’t Run for State Senate if Monique Does

"I’ve encouraged Monique to do it,” he said.

The $120,000 Campaign for Montecito’s Water Future

Wealthy donors bankroll a five-member slate for the community's water and sanitary boards.