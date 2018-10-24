Carter Reeves Releases ‘Fresh Fruit’

Carter Reeves has kicked off his solo career with the musically vibrant Fresh Fruit, an EP that is as original as the title suggests. Formerly known as Carter Schultz, half of successful hip-hop/reggae duo Aer, Reeves reinvents his sound, offering up a lighthearted, experimental indie-pop feel. Influenced by the summer season, the EP opens with the playful “Fresh Fruit,” in which he tells a lover she has him “feeling like new shoes” and comparing her to “the sunshine to his summer blues.”

Each song reveals Reeves’s R&B-soul influences, which are layered with pop melodies and ear-catching trumpet licks, his smooth tenor voice captivating with every persuasive lyric. “Say Yeah,” the EP’s first single, is a rich fusion of funky bass lines, energetic rhythmic guitar, and piano riffs that dare listeners not to dance. The lively, groovy tracks provide an endless summer vibe, making listeners feel as if they’re cruising down the coast with no destination in mind.

Fresh Fruit is a bold solo introduction that has the possibility to launch Reeves back onto the Billboard charts. It’s a new creative direction and a new era for Carter Reeves.