Jo Ann Caines Theatre Dedicated at La Cumbre Junior High School

New Name Honors Beloved Principal

The theatre at La Cumbre Junior High School was renamed the Jo Ann Caines Theatre after its strong and beloved principal, who passed away in June. Her more than 30-year career with Santa Barbara Unified School District started and ended at La Cumbre. “[Her] heart and spirit belong at the school, where the halls were her home and countless staff and students felt as if she raised them as her own,” according to a statement from the district. Longtime boardmember Kate Parker proposed the dedication, stating, “La Cumbre was really struggling and came close to being shut down before Jo Ann started there as principal. Her leadership and the incredible work of her staff really turned the school around and have made it an educational gem.”

