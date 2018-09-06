DANCEworks’ All-Star Reunion

Mark Dendy (2014)

Never one to shy away from controversy, Mark Dendy hit the Lobero stage running with a searing exploration of a society unhinged in Dystopian Distractions!, a timely physical satire sharply executed with hefty doses of Dendy wit and visually poignant choreography. Whatever was awakened in Dendy during his DANCEworks residency seemed to have a significant and lasting effect, as excerpts of Dystopian evolved into a continued examination of political and pop culture, unfurling into the gold-lamé-fueled and wholly entertaining production Elvis Everywhere. If you ever needed a reason to head east and catch a DANCEworks alumnus in their natural habitat, consider Dendy your calling card.

Adam Barruch (2015)

On the heels of Vapnek’s growing interest in experiential dance theater, a YouTube video of Adam Barruch caught her attention, and the rest is DANCEworks history. “It was important to me to show the diversity of the dance world, and Adam was being talked about all over New York,” she explained. Plucking most of his cast straight out of the city’s critically acclaimed physical theater production Sleep No More, Barruch and his artists headed west, and, with the direct blessings of Sweeney Todd composer Stephen Sondheim, began fleshing out a gestural manifestation of the famed musical, newly imagined for a fresh generation. In 2017, Barruch was awarded a residency at Lake Placid Center for the Arts to continue working on what will soon debut as an evening-length dance theater production of Sweeney Todd The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

David Bazemore Photos