David Bazemore Photos
Boléro
DANCEworks’ All-Star Reunion
All Resident Artists Return for 10th Anniversary
Thursday, September 6, 2018
In honor of its 10-year anniversary, DANCEworks has invited all eight of its past resident artists back to Santa Barbara for an all-star reunion — with a bonus. Each choreographer has been tasked with creating a five-minute solo to be performed during the second half of the program, allowing audiences a dazzling retrospective of the DANCEworks catalogue. Read on to find out about the former DANCEworks resident artists and the pieces they created during their original four-week tenures.
David Bazemore Photos
Busk
Aszure Barton (2009)
When Aszure Barton’s liquid choreography first poured into the Lobero Theatre back in 2006, word spread that her arsenal of dancers would include a certain Mikhail Baryshnikov, igniting a now-legendary frenzy to secure tickets. “It was the first and only time we ever sold out at the Lobero,” laughed DANCEworks Artistic Director Dianne Vapnek, recalling the line that snaked around the theater. In 2009, dance audiences returned to witness the fruit of Barton’s formal residency (the first of her career) in Busk, a sleekly composed ode to the humble street entertainer that continues to be performed today.
Keigwin + Company (2010)
David Bazemore Photos
Boléro
Just days before Larry Keigwin was to roll out his high-octane residency piece No Exit, he was marching his dancers up State Street on a hunt for last-minute costumes and without a trace of concern. “We just blew our budget,” he cackled, holding up a set of shimmering Betsey Johnson taffeta dresses. They would prove to be the cherry on top of one of DANCEworks’s most beloved residencies, with dozens of Santa Barbarans hitting the stage in a made-in-California community performance set to Maurice Ravel’s Boléro, filled with beach-towel flamenco and a chorus of sunning buns. Keigwin’s “community Boléros” have since become one of his traveling staples, with 13 to date, from Santa Barbara to Sarasota.
David Bazemore Photos
Mo(or)town/Redux
When Doug Elkins arrived in Santa Barbara, his career was already catapulting skyward, with him having pocketed two Bessie awards and touring with his critically acclaimed work Fräulein Maria. So when Elkins announced he would be deconstructing Shakespeare’s Othello to Motown tracks over the course of his four-week residency, the city showed up in numbers to cheer on his latest undertaking. What they witnessed was a Mad Hatter mash-up of hip-hop, martial arts, and contemporary dance dripping with passion and urban cool. Mo(or)town/Redux went on to rock some of the country’s most prestigious festivals and stages, including Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival and The Joyce Theater in New York City.