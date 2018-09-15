WEATHER »
Carpinteria Passes Test in Citrus Coast League Opener

Sturdivan and Keiser Lead Carpinteria to Victory Over Fillmore

Carpinteria quarterback Vance Keiser and his favorite target wide receiver Brady Sturdivan came through in the clutch to help the Warriors secure a 27-14 victory over Fillmore on Friday night at Carpinteria Valley Memorial Stadium.

It was the first game for Carpinteria in the newly formed Citrus Coast League and the Warriors were eager to make their mark against a solid Fillmore team that entered the game with a 3-1 record. Strong red zone defense and a dynamic passing attack made victory a reality.

“I didn’t expect anything different than this. I haven’t slept in the three days,” said Carpinteria coach Rick Candaele. “I thought that we would probably have to make some big plays somewhere.”

Carpinteria was clinging to a 20-14 lead early in the fourth quarter as Fillmore strung together a 17-play drive down to the Carpinteria seven-yard line, but the Flashes turned the ball over on downs at the 10:06 mark of the fourth quarter.

Two plays later, Keiser connected with Sturdivan, who took a quick slant 86 yards down to the Fillmore eight–yard line. After Kaiser lost three yards on a scramble, he found Sturdivan in the corner of the end zone on a fade, increasing the Carpinteria lead to 27-14 with 8:06 remaining in the fourth quarter.

“Vance always finds me when I’m open. He’s a heck of a player,” Sturdivan said. “He always catches me at the right time and it works out well.”

Keiser threw touchdown passes of ten yards to Jonathan Mora and 34 yards to Jacob Mata in the first half as the Warriors took a 14-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Fillmore’s first drive of the second half was doomed by penalties and Carpinteria increased its lead to 20-7 on its ensuing possession when Sturdivan hauled in a jump ball from Keiser and raced 58 yards for a touchdown.

Sturdivan finished with six catches for 196 yards and two touchdowns. Kaiser finished 10 of 12 for 281 yards.

The visiting Flashes responded with a seven-play 75 yards drive capped off by a one-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jake Saviers, cutting their deficit to 20-14, but that’s as close as Fillmore would come to taking the lead.

Jacob Macias breaks up a pass in the end zone late in the fourth quarter.

A Sturdivan interception in the end zone late in the fourth quarter erased Fillmore’s chances at a comeback.

The Warriors will host Hueneme in Citrus Coast League play next week.

Pacifica 34 Santa Barbara 13

The Dons dropped to 3-2 on the season after the loss to unbeaten Pacifica. Santa Barbara will now enter its Bye week before opening Channel League play against San Marcos on 9/28.

San Marcos 21 Channel Islands 0

San Marcos picked up its first victory of the season and first shutout since 2011. The Royals have a Bye before taking on Santa Barbara at SBCC on 9/28

Bishop Diego 28 Golden Valley 14

Bishop Diego held the host Grizzlies scoreless in the second half to secure the victory. Bishop Diego will travel to St. Margaret’s of San Juan Capistrano the No. 3 ranked team in Division six next week.

