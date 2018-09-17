New Eastside Playground Finished

Kids can swing now at the Municipal Tennis Center near Old Coast Highway, as the city has built a new playground featuring a climbing and sliding structure, and swings for young and very young children. The construction included new sidewalks and a crosswalk across the highway, fencing around the 2,800-square-foot playground, and new trees. The playground is at 1414 Park Place and cost $379,481 to build, in part with funding from the Wood-Claeyssens Foundation, a Community Development Block Grant, and city coffers.