Oversized Vehicle Parking Ban Extended

The overnight parking ban of oversized vehicles has been extended from 10 p.m.-6 a.m. to 9 p.m.-7 a.m. by the Board of Supervisors, who unanimously approved the recommendation at their Tuesday meeting. The extended hours will help officers enforce the parking ban, officials said. A vehicle is classified as oversized if it is more than 8 feet wide, 7 feet tall, or 24 feet in length. Current areas with oversized restrictions are Isla Vista, Vandenberg Village, Butterfly Beach, and Camino del Remedio.