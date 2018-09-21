WEATHER »

Oversized Vehicle Parking Ban Extended

By (Contact)

The overnight parking ban of oversized vehicles has been extended from 10 p.m.-6 a.m. to 9 p.m.-7 a.m. by the Board of Supervisors, who unanimously approved the recommendation at their Tuesday meeting. The extended hours will help officers enforce the parking ban, officials said. A vehicle is classified as oversized if it is more than 8 feet wide, 7 feet tall, or 24 feet in length. Current areas with oversized restrictions are Isla Vista, Vandenberg Village, Butterfly Beach, and Camino del Remedio.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

County Half-Jokes It Wants Cannabis ‘World Domination’

A government executive implores growers to get legal before time runs out.

Oversized Vehicle Parking Ban Extended

New rule affects Isla Vista, Vandenberg Village, and Butterfly Beach.

Alvarado Endorsed by Capps, Lurie for School Board

He's running against seven other people for two open seats.

Latinos Are Being Pushed Out of Santa Barbara in Droves

New census data shows their population has shrunk by 24 percent since 2011.

Police Suspend Public Sleeping Laws

The non-enforcement comes in response to a new court ruling.