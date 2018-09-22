We have read about the passing of Dr. Van Hamilton. This is a great loss to Santa Barbara County. Dr. Hamilton has been my primary care physician for about 25 years.

During that time I have relied on his expertise, compassion, knowledge, and patience. I went through several serious health issues with him. He was always thoughtful and caring. I relied on him to tell me the truth about my health problems and to help me cope with whatever came into my life.

When I first met him, we would often discuss the books we had read. He would make recommendations to me and let me know which books he thought were very interesting or informative.

He was always patient and kind. He was a great listener and didn’t follow the protocol that suggested he only take 15 minutes per appointment.

Besides being a kind, caring man, he was also a wonderful diagnostician. One instance when my husband was waiting for an appointment, Dr. Hamilton was walking down the hall on his lunch hour and asked my husband about why we were there. My husband told him about the symptoms he was having, and Dr. Hamilton instantly diagnosed his condition correctly! Another time I came to see him and told him I had a pain in the middle of my chest, and he discovered I had an ulcer from taking too many NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs).

Before he retired, I saw him and realized he was in a great deal of pain, but he took care of me and didn’t want to stop seeing patients. My husband and I will miss him, and thank his family for allowing us to be privy to his personality and caring demeanor.