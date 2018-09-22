WEATHER »
Billboard and fencing at Hotel Californian

Linda Buzzell-Saltzman

Billboard and fencing at Hotel Californian

Monster Advertising

By

We observed this garish “billboard” at the Hotel Californian on our walk this week. Aren’t huge billboards supposed to be illegal in Santa Barbara? The hotel has also put up a white picket fence around another section of what used to be “public” space. We thought the city had negotiated public space as part of the agreement to build the massive hotel?

