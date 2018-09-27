WEATHER »

Christine Ford Rally at Noon

By

On the day a woman testifies to Congress about an attempted rape alleged against a Supreme Court nominee, Santa Barbara will gather at noon on Thursday at De la Guerra Plaza to support Christine Ford and survivors of rape. Organized by Michal Lynch, the #BelieveChristine rally joins actions nationwide against the possibility that Brett Kavanaugh will become a lifetime justice. Rally organizers, who include Santa Barbara Women’s March and Rape Crisis Center, ask participants to wear black. At 12:30 p.m., they plan to raise their hands with “I BELIEVE” markered on them in a silent protest. The Rape Crisis Center will have counselors at the plaza.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Christine Ford Rally at Noon

Santa Barbara to gather at De la Guerra Plaza to support congressional testimony.

Smooth Paddling for Cameron Benson

The Friendship Paddle raises $180,000-plus.

Just Communities Refutes Racism Charges in Schools

An anonymous parent group has threatened to sue.

School Board Races Loaded with Candidates

Slates, wildcards, and Dem politics are shaping the election.

County Disaster Management Deemed ‘Satisfactory’

An independent draft report details response to Thomas Fire and 1/9 Debris Flow.