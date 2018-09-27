Christine Ford Rally at Noon

On the day a woman testifies to Congress about an attempted rape alleged against a Supreme Court nominee, Santa Barbara will gather at noon on Thursday at De la Guerra Plaza to support Christine Ford and survivors of rape. Organized by Michal Lynch, the #BelieveChristine rally joins actions nationwide against the possibility that Brett Kavanaugh will become a lifetime justice. Rally organizers, who include Santa Barbara Women’s March and Rape Crisis Center, ask participants to wear black. At 12:30 p.m., they plan to raise their hands with “I BELIEVE” markered on them in a silent protest. The Rape Crisis Center will have counselors at the plaza.