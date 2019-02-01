WEATHER »
Event Sponsors Mandy and Daniel Hochman (3rd and 4th from left) with members of Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

Grace Kathryn Photography

Event Sponsors Mandy and Daniel Hochman (3rd and 4th from left) with members of Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

Les Ballets Trockadero Dancers Schmooze with Arts & Lectures Donors

Gathering Followed Performance by All-Male Comic Ballet Company

By (Contact)

On January 27, after a hilarious performance by Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo at the Granada Theatre, UCSB Arts & Lectures major donors got to schmooze with the dancers upstairs in the elegant Founders Room. This all-male dance company performs comic renditions of pieces from classic ballet, modern dance, and more. Its versions of Swan Lake and Raymonda’s Wedding were especially amusing, but the entire performance was quite entertaining.

During a short program at the post-performance gathering, Miller McCune Executive Director Celesta Billeci welcomed Producers Circle members and thanked the event’s sponsors, Daniel and Mandy Hochman and Sara Miller McCune. Ballet Master Raffaele Morra, who has been with the Trocks for 18 years, related how the company, formed in 1974, is based in New York and its only relationship to Monte Carlo is having had the honor to perform there once for the royal family. While waiting for the dancers to arrive, Morra explained that the process for dancers to put on and take off make-up is quite intensive, taking 1 1/2 hours and 1/2 hour respectively.

Morra shared that he views the international composition of the troupe as one of its greatest strengths, allowing it to draw on ideas and senses of humor from dancers from around the world. Several of the dancers volunteered where they came from: Canary Islands, China, Spain, Japan, Ohio (to much laughter), Colombia … . Ages of the dancers range from 21 to 44. Finding pointe shoes, according to Morra, can be challenging for troupe members, though everyone manages to make standard shoes fit through widening and strengthening adjustments.

As often is the case with an Arts & Lectures main performance, there were a couple of interesting related events. As part of its extensive education program, Arts & Lectures arranged for some lucky UCSB first year theater/dance students to have a make-up demonstration with Trock member Robert Carter (Olga Supphozova). And as part of its Thematic Learning Initiative, Arts & Lectures hosted a free screening at UCSB Campbell Hall of the documentary about the Trocks, Rebels On Pointe.

For more info about UCSB Arts & Lectures, go to artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

If viewing from a mobile device, click on “Desktop site” in top right. Send invites to gail@independent.com.

Grace Kathryn Photography

Producers Circle members Gayle Rosenberg and Lauren Katz with dancer Joshua Thake

Grace Kathryn Photography

Arts & Lectures (A&L) Miller McCune Executive Director Celesta M. Billeci with Ballet Master Raffaele Morra and A&L Producers Circle member Jennifer Blum

By Gail Arnold

Producers Circle member Joan Speirs and Linda White

By Gail Arnold

Trock dancer Boysie Dikobe and Producers Circle member David Tufts

Grace Kathryn Photography

Event Sponsors Mandy and Daniel Hochman (3rd and 4th from left) with members of Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Evacuation Order Issued for 8 p.m. Friday Night

A powerful storm is headed for Santa Barbara and could trigger flooding, debris flows.

Powerful Storm Headed for Santa Barbara

County warns residents below burn scars that evacuation may become necessary.

Tempers Flare at County Cannabis Confab

Growers clash with Concerned Carpinterians group and wine-industry reps.

Electric Cars Cost Less Than You’d Think

New tri-county initiative aims to drive down costs and add charging stations.

Two Killed in 101 Collision at Nojoqui Grade

A third person has been helicoptered to the hospital.