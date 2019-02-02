CIF-SS Playoff Brackets Breakdown

The CIF Southern Section released playoff brackets for girls’ water polo, boys’ soccer and girls’ soccer on Saturday morning and Santa Barbara area teams are well represented.

Girls’ Water Polo

The girls’ water polo Division 1 bracket is headlined by Channel League powerhouses Dos Pueblos and San Marcos. The Channel League champion Chargers will host Surf League runner up Corona Del Mar (17-7) on Thursday Feb. 7th.

Channel League runner up San Marcos (17-10) will travel to Crestview League champion Foothill (20-6) for its first round match. The Royals defeated Dos Pueblos 4-3 in the Division 1 final last season.

In Division 2, Channel League third-place finisher Santa Barbara will travel to Baseline League champion Los Osos on Thursday. Santa Ynez will travel to Santa Paula, the Citrus Coast League co-champion in Division 6 and Carpinteria will host the winner of the Sierra Vista versus Pioneer wildcard match in Division 7.

Boys’ Soccer

In boys’ soccer, defending CIF-SS Division 1 champion Santa Barbara will host Palos Verdes in a first-round match. The Dons once again captured the Channel League title by virtue of a 3-0 victory over second-place San Marcos in the final match of the regular season. The Royals will host Royal (14-12), the second-place finishers out of the Coastal Canyon League. All first round matches will be held on Thursday, Feb. 7th at 3 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos High boys’ soccer team earned in at-large bid in Division 3 after finishing in third place in the Channel League. The Chargers will travel to Hart (13-6-5), the Foothill League co-champions.

In Division 4, Carpinteria, which finished in third-place in the Citrus Coast League will host Channel League third-place finisher Santa Ynez in a wild-card match. Carpinteria won the CIF-SS DIvision 6 championship last season as well as the Division 5 state championship.

In Division 6, Tri-Valley League runner-up Laguna Blanca will host Viewpoint, the fourth-place team out of the Gold Coast League. Cate finished third in the Tri-Valley League and will travel to Marshall, the Mission Valley League runner-up.

Tri-Valley League champion Bishop Diego will host the winner of Whittier Christian and Yeshiva wildcard match in Division 7. Wildcard matches are on Tuesday and first round matches are on Thursday.

Girls’ Soccer

Channel League champion Dos Pueblos will host Flintridge Sacred Heart in a first round match on Wednesday, Feb. 6th. Channel League runner-up Lompoc will travel to Beverly Hills in a Division 4 first round match. Santa Barbara claimed third-place in the Channel League and will host Viewpoint in a wildcard match on Monday, Feb. 4th.

Cate, the champions of the Frontier League will host Philibos in a first round match on Wednesday in Division 7. Frontier League runner-up Laguna Blanca will travel to Jurupa Valley for a Division 6 first round match on Wednesday.