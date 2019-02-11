Where to Shelter When Cold and Homeless

Many say they go to PATH. Others say a bridge or a park with good overhangs is where they go. “I’m good as long as I have a heavy comforter,” said Richard Proctor. David Heller added that a kind homeless woman lent him extra blankets this past week. An unexpected dip in temperature Tuesday night had made them all shiver, and it caught Santa Barbara’s homeless warming center unawares. It takes 48 hours’ notice to get the warming centers open, explained Kathy Hayes, who runs the overnight shelter, and the forecast hadn’t predicted the cold.

Scott H., a homeless man who was waiting for a bus on Milpas Street last week, said the PATH shelter (formerly Casa Esperanza) offered rain beds during wet weather. It was reliable, he said, as long as you were sober and showed proof you’ve been working to improve your situation. And it didn’t make residents leave if it was still raining the next morning, which the Freedom Warming Centers do. Freedom operates out of locations mostly donated by churches, Hayes said, and they need to clear them by 6 a.m. in order to clean up for the church’s daytime activities. Scott thought the Warming Centers should get their own facility. Proctor’s view was that the centers should open at 42 degrees, because temperatures as low as 35 degrees are uncommon in Santa Barbara.

The frequent rains and recent cold snaps have left homeless members of the community especially exposed to frigid weather. PATH (People Assisting The Homeless) makes 100 rain beds available for either rain or a predicted low of 40 degrees or less. On the night of February 5, temperatures were predicted to stay above 35 degrees, and once they began to drop, it was too late to get a Warming Center ready, said Hayes. The centers were open that night in Lompoc and Santa Maria where low temperatures were expected. Depending on the facility, the Warming Centers accommodate between 50 and 90 people.

Peter Marin, an advocate for the homeless, argues that the 35-degree mark is too low. “The shelters must open when anything lower than 40 degrees is predicted,” says Marin. According to Hayes, the 35-degree mark was established 10 years ago, when the Warming Centers first opened, by 20 physicians who decided it was the threshold for life-threatening cold. Even so, said Doctors Without Walls representative David Hopkins, when shelters stay closed during poor weather, homeless people are at risk for cold-related illnesses, such as pneumonia or even hypothermia.

As for the difference in the number of nights open, in 2018, between January 1 and March 31, Santa Barbara had seven days with recorded temperatures below 35 degrees. This number increased to 26 days at the 40-degree mark. So far in 2019, Santa Barbara has seen six days at or below 35 and another six between 36 and 40 degrees.

Funding seems to be the biggest issue preventing more operational shelters. “A lot of people are putting the dollar before human life,” Hopkins said. Of the 1,498 homeless individuals tallied in 2017’s Point-in-Time count, 790 lived in the City of Santa Barbara, many in vehicles, shelters like Transition House and the Salvation Army, or in doorways and tents.

Hayes said the Warming Centers had no plans to raise the opening temperature this season. Marin has been plastering elected officials with urgent emails to fund the shelters so they can open during 40-degree weather. He’s also asking them to consider alternative locations, like City Hall or the County Administration Building: “Many cities do it. Why not ours?”