Cannabis Cops Raid Carpinteria Grow Operation

County cannabis cops raided a Carpinteria grow operation Monday night located within spitting distance of Carpinteria High School, shutting the operation down. According to law enforcement officials, the license and permits for the operation had lapsed a year ago, making it an illegal enterprise. In addition, the operation reportedly lacked any odor-suppression system. Of the 23 raids executed by the Sheriff’s Cannabis Compliance Team since last fall, this is only the second to occur in Carpinteria. The previous one occurred two weeks ago, one day after an especially contentious Board of Supervisors meeting on cannabis issues. That raid had reportedly been in the works for several months.