WEATHER »

Caitlin Fitch

Cannabis Cops Raid Carpinteria Grow Operation

By (Contact)

County cannabis cops raided a Carpinteria grow operation Monday night located within spitting distance of Carpinteria High School, shutting the operation down. According to law enforcement officials, the license and permits for the operation had lapsed a year ago, making it an illegal enterprise. In addition, the operation reportedly lacked any odor-suppression system. Of the 23 raids executed by the Sheriff’s Cannabis Compliance Team since last fall, this is only the second to occur in Carpinteria. The previous one occurred two weeks ago, one day after an especially contentious Board of Supervisors meeting on cannabis issues. That raid had reportedly been in the works for several months.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Montecito Updating Wildfire Protection Plan

There's a public meeting scheduled for February 20.

SBCC to Vote on Pledge of Allegiance Resolution

The February 14 meeting has been relocated to the Wake Campus Auditorium.

Council Appoints Meagan Harmon to District 6 Seat

The political newcomer beat out a crowded field of veterans and hopefuls.

Cannabis Cops Raid Carpinteria Grow Operation

It was located right near Carpinteria High School

Teen at Goleta Hospital with Gunshot Wound

Monday evening visit brings deputies to investigate.