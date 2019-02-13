Teen at Goleta Hospital with Gunshot Wound

The Sheriff’s Office reported on Monday that a 17-year-old male had been taken to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Deputies, who were notified around 7 p.m. of the visit, were investigating how the young man came to be shot, and the Sheriff’s Office would not release any other information.
Article ToolsPrint friendly
E-mail story
Tip Us Off
More like this story
To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.