Teen at Goleta Hospital with Gunshot Wound

By

The Sheriff’s Office reported on Monday that a 17-year-old male had been taken to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Deputies, who were notified around 7 p.m. of the visit, were investigating how the young man came to be shot, and the Sheriff’s Office would not release any other information.

