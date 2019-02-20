Banff Mountain Film Festival at the Arlington

The ever-popular Banff Mountain Film Festival, presented by UCSB’s Arts & Lectures, will once again light up the Arlington screen, showcasing 17 outdoor documentaries over two days. Here is the lineup:

Day 1: Tuesday, February 26, 7:30 p.m.

Rogue Elements: Corbet’s Couloir — Mountain bikers face icy conditions as they take on Jackson Hole’s double black diamond run, Corbet’s Couloir.

Land of the Wind — Filmmaker Laura Belinky trains her lens on fine-art photographer Eliseo Miciu, who shoots the wilds of Patagonia.

The Mirnavator — Ultramarathon runner Mirna Valerio continues to defy stereotypes and her critics by proving that being fit and overweight aren’t mutually exclusive.

Ice & Palms — Two friends try to achieve their dream of crossing the Alps under their own steam in five weeks.

The Moment — Documentary shows the freeride mountain-bike movement as it unfolded in British Columbia.

Liv Along the Way — Mountain climber Liv Sansoz attempts to scale all of the 4,000-meter-peaks Alps (82 in total) in one year.

Surface — Underwater photographer Ben Thouard uses his unique eye to capture uncommon surf images.

The Frenchy — Filmmaker Michelle Smith documents the trials and tribulations of Jacques Houot, an 82-year-old ski racer, mountain biker, and road cyclist who lives life to the fullest.

Day 2: Wednesday, February 27, 7:30 p.m.

Far Out: Kai Jones — Sixth-grader Kai Jones spends his days off school skiing the backcountry of Wyoming’s Jackson Hole Mountain Resort as one of the best youth skiers in the nation.

RJ Ripper — Already Nepal’s national downhill mountain-bike champion, Rajesh “RJ” Magar dreams of competing in the Enduro World Series, which takes one year.

Fast Horse — This doc captures the thrilling, often-perilous Indian Relay, in which teams from horse nations of the Great Plains compete for cash, prizes, and glory.

How to Run 100 Miles — Casual runners Jayson Sime and Brendan Leonard decide to compete in their first ever 102.9-mile ultramarathon that included 20,000 feet of elevation gain.

Skier vs. Drone — Olympic bronze medal skier Victor Muffat-Jeandet is pitted against world drone-racing champion Jordan “Jet” Temkin in a slalom race on a ski run at Snowbird.

Craig’s Reaction — A 100-foot fall left climber Craig DeMartino with an amputated right leg, as well as neck and spinal injuries. Rather than that being the end of his climbing career, DeMartino has achieved numerous first ascents, including ascending the Nose on El Capitan.

Brotherhood of Skiing — The story of the National Brotherhood of Skiers, whose mission is “to identify, develop and support athletes of color who will WIN international and Olympic winter sports competitions representing the United States and to increase participation in winter sports.”

Reel Rock 12: Break on Through — Doc follows 19-year-old Margo Hayes as she moves from Boulder, Colorado, to Europe to train for two iconic climbs — Spain’s La Rambla and France’s Biographie.