Game of the Week: Long Beach State at UCSB Basketball

Gauchos Aim for 20 Wins Against 49ers on February 28

By (Contact)

The Gauchos (19-8) can reach the 20-win milestone and build momentum for a run at March Madness in their last home game of the season. They rebounded from a 0-3 patch last week with victories over Hawai‘i (79-61) and a surging Cal State Fullerton (82-67). In the latter game, a strong defensive effort stymied the Titans in the first half. Max Heidegger (19 points), Amadou Sow (16), JaQuori McLaughlin (16), and Devearl Ramsey (13) all shot 50 percent or better. “Sharing the ball is a mantra for us,” coach Joe Pasternack said. Thursday’s game will mark the last home appearance for seniors Jarriesse Blackmon, Ami Lakoju, and leading scorer Ar’mond Davis, a graduate student. Davis had a double-double (24 points, 11 rebounds) in UCSB’s 82-71 victory at Long Beach State last month. 7 pm. The Thunderdome. $8-$29. Call 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com.

