Sydney Brown, Westmont basketball

The freshman forward had 16 points and 15 rebounds against Hope International, her second double-double of the week, as the Warriors took over second place in the GSAC.

Logan Hotchkiss, UCSB swimming

The senior freestyler won three individual races (1650, 500, and 200) in school-record times, as well as swimming in two UCSB relay wins at the MPSF championships.