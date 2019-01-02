WEATHER »

No Dogs at Schools

By

While I have no comment on what should be done with Benson, I do think he is a threat, just as a pit bull is a threat. But the point I would like to discuss is, why are dogs allowed at schools? (I saw that Benson encountered a puppy at a school.)

I remember this really bothering me when our son attended Montecito Union School. It was such a great gathering of families up on the lawn. Many would bring their dogs, the dogs would do their business, and hopefully, but not always, it would be picked up. I’ve seen people stepping in it at the same field just out tossing a ball with the family.

Fast forward to the next school day, and the kids would be out in that same field playing, rolling around in the grass. You get the picture.

I feel there are places for dogs but a school yard is definitely not one of them.

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com



