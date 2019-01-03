WEATHER »

Alcohol Sting Nets Six Citations

Six citations were issued during a “shoulder tap” operation conducted by Sheriff’s deputies from the Isla Vista substation last weekend, the Sheriff’s Office confirmed late Wednesday. On Friday, December 28, three people were cited for serving alcohol to a minor, who was acting as a decoy for the Sheriff’s Office. That operation was disbanded when the call came in about a triple homicide in Orcutt, said Sheriff’s spokesperson Kelly Hoover, which resulted in a fatal officer-involved shooting.

The next night, officers again conducted the sting operation, and three businesses were cited for serving alcohol to a minor. The enforcement area was in Goleta, Hoover said, though conducted by the Isla Vista Foot Patrol. Both UCSB and Santa Barbara City College, whose students make up a large part of Isla Vista’s population, were out of session for winter break. The decoy program is funded by a $100,000 grant from California Alcoholic Beverage Control.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Alcohol Sting Nets Six Citations

Sheriff's Office conducted minor decoy operation in Goleta.

Governor Orders New Tests for Death Row Inmate

Kevin Cooper was arrested in Santa Barbara in 1983.

New Path in Montecito Brings in the New Year

Program puts local laborers affected by disasters back to work.

Times’ Report Dredges Up Debris Basin Issues

Records show the catchments were clogged with sediment before the debris flow.

Rock Cocaine Bust Made on Nogal Drive

Property housed a preschool and animal rescue site.