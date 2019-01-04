WEATHER »

Floored

By

While I appreciate coverage of the recent exposé in the Los Angeles Times, “Santa Barbara County knew mudslides were a risk. It did little to stop them,” in the Indy‘s summary “‘Times’ Report Dredges Up Debris Basin Issues,” each time I’m left as floored by one question as I was when I first read the L.A. Times story published on December 20: Why didn’t our local news get this for us?

It is very easy to publish summaries of the story, over and over again. What’s not so easy is doing the work. I’d like to see the Independent instead inform locals on why your reporters didn’t do the research and get this story yourselves.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

UCSB Professor Talks Sanctuary City Movement

"There is great need once again," says Mario T. Garcia.

Alcohol Sting Nets Six Citations

Sheriff's Office conducted minor decoy operation in Goleta.

Governor Orders New Tests for Death Row Inmate

Kevin Cooper was arrested in Santa Barbara in 1983.

New Path in Montecito Brings in the New Year

Program puts local laborers affected by disasters back to work.

Times’ Report Dredges Up Debris Basin Issues

Records show the catchments were clogged with sediment before the debris flow.