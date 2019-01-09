WEATHER »

Bravo, Robert Sulnick, bravo!

Even elephants don’t desecrate the Earth nearly as much as people do.

It is not unreasonable to consider drafting and passing a law that requires any US citizen to obtain a permit to bring forth yet another resource-draining person into our weakening ecosystem.

The Biblical command of God in Genesis, “Go forth and multiply”, has completely lost its “caché” and relevance.

The opposite should now become the imperative. Financial incentives to limit family size could be an element in the tax code.

Hmm, let’s keep talking about sex then.

