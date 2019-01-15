Athletes of the Week: Juju Martinez do Amaral and Levi Sheffey

Juju Martinez do Amaral, S.B. High water polo

The Brazilian unleashed 13 goals as the Dons girls upset three top-10 teams (Mater Dei, Santa Margarita, and Los Alamitos) in the Tournament of Champions. Her buzzer-beater sent the Mater Dei game into overtime as the Dons won 10-9.

Levi Sheffey, San Marcos soccer

The junior forward scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Dos Pueblos to keep the Royals unbeaten in the Channel League heading toward their 3 p.m. Saturday showdown against Santa Barbara at SBCC’s La Playa Stadium.