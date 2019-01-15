WEATHER »
Athletes of the Week: Juju Martinez do Amaral and Levi Sheffey

S.B. Athletic Round Table Honors S.B. High Water Polo Star and San Marcos Soccer Forward

Juju Martinez do Amaral, S.B. High water polo

The Brazilian unleashed 13 goals as the Dons girls upset three top-10 teams (Mater Dei, Santa Margarita, and Los Alamitos) in the Tournament of Champions. Her buzzer-beater sent the Mater Dei game into overtime as the Dons won 10-9.

Levi Sheffey, San Marcos soccer

The junior forward scored the game-winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Dos Pueblos to keep the Royals unbeaten in the Channel League heading toward their 3 p.m. Saturday showdown against Santa Barbara at SBCC’s La Playa Stadium.

