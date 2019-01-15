WEATHER »

Game of the Week: Long Beach State at UCSB in College Women’s B-Ball

49ers Come to Thunderdome to Battle Gauchos on January 19

By

After dropping a pair of competitive road games (73-65 at Cal State Northridge and 75-67 at Cal Poly), the Gaucho women hope to close the gap at home Saturday and come up with their first Big West victory. Junior guard Coco Miller poured in a career-high 33 points against Cal Poly, cashing in 6 of 10 attempts from three-point distance. Sophomore point guard Danae Miller (no relation) has scored in double figures in four straight games, including a career-high 22 points against New Mexico State. 4pm. The Thunderdome. $5-$12. Call 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com.

