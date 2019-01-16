Henry Thompson Named New Airport Director

Henry Thompson is the Santa Barbara Municipal Airport’s new director, city officials announced this week. Thompson comes from leading the airport in Shreveport, LA, and his prior experience includes management positions at the City and County of San Francisco International Airport Commission and the San Jose International Airport. He also served as an air traffic controller in the United States Air Force. “Henry is known for taking on tough issues and effective management and mentoring of airport staff,” said City Manager Paul Casey. “I think he will bring a breadth of experience in all airport operations to Santa Barbara.”