WEATHER »

Not So Hard

By

It is remarkable how much public money is poured down the “study” rathole on behalf of private enterprise profit. Most of the problems of State Street are specifically known from many previous “studies.” First, the landlords want too much rent. Second, the landlords (generally hedge funds) are more interested in the potential appreciation of their assets than in year-to-year profit, so they are comfortable keeping rents high and buildings empty to pretend they have risen in value. Third, most of this has to do with the U.S. tax laws that hugely convenience such investments. But the scary probability is that a study conducted by a private enterprise company with the goal of private enterprise profit will almost certainly be a recommendation that the taxpayers in general put up more to support these private investments/businesses/speculators.

Had the free market been left to work in this business arena (and it has not since at least the time of the establishment of urban renewal zones decades ago), the cost of these properties would have fallen due to competitive pressures; rents would have fallen to the point that small businesses (not dependent on the ridiculous profits possible from alcohol service) could have set up and created a eco system to support other such businesses. This would have attracted reliable customs during normal daytime business hours.

Closing off State Street as a Universal City Walk tourist zone will be just as successful as L.A.’s Olvera Street.

The best thing to do is to go cold turkey and remove the support for this corrupt model and then start over letting the chips fall where they will and market forces set the rules.

More like this story

To submit a comment on this article, email letters@independent.com or visit our Facebook page. To submit information to a reporter, email tips@independent.com.



event calendar sponsored by:

Most Recent News

Man on the Run Hits Car and Two People

Driving away from attempt to serve felony warrant, injures woman and child, say police.

Heroin Dealer Sentenced to 12 Years

Oxnard resident will serve time for heroin sales in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, among other charges.

New York Times,’ and Many Others, Name S.B. a Top Travel Destination

'AFAR,' 'Travel + Leisure,' and 'Conde Nast' all feature the region for 2019 trips.

A Good Rain Finally Falls

Gibraltar Dam spills, Lake Cachuma is on the rise.

Can Santa Barbara Cope with Climate Change?

With the weather growing ever weirder, adaptation is now the name of the game.