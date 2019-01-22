WEATHER »

Highway 101 to Close Wednesday and Thursday

Halves of Highway 101 will close down overnight at Olive Mill Road in Montecito on Wednesday and Thursday. Caltrans crews will be removing the support structures that were needed while Olive Mill’s bridge rails were replaced after January 2018’s massive mud and debris flow filled the highway, blocking the 101 for almost two weeks.

The northbound lanes will close on Wednesday, January 23, at Olive Mill Road from 10 p.m. through 5 a.m., but motorists can use the Olive Mill off-ramp to detour onto Coast Village Road. They will return to the 101 at Hot Springs Road.

The southbound lanes close on Thursday, January 24, from 10 p.m. through 5 a.m., with the detour requiring the use of the left-hand, fast-lane off-ramp at Hot Springs Road (or the right-hand one at Los Patos for short vehicles). Motorists will divert around the roundabout to Coast Village Road and down to the Olive Mill on-ramp to re-enter the highway.

